BURLINGAME (KRON) —¬†Every month for the last five years there has been a crackdown on bad drivers on the Peninsula.

You might think people would learn their lesson and be on their best behavior.

However, more than 100 tickets were handed out in Burlingame and Hillsborough on the one-day event.

And guess who talked some of the drivers caught.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.