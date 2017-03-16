Police: Woman in Napa sexually assaulted by door-to-door salesman

NAPA (KRON) — A man in Napa was arrested after he allegedly pushed his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Lester Morris Ivy was arrested on Monday after a distressed woman called police at 5:49 p.m. reporting an assault at her Pine Street home.

Police found a man walking down the street that matched the description and arrested the man who was later identified as Ivy.

Ivy told police he traveled around selling magazines.

Police say he forced his way into the victim’s house, sexually assaulted her and threatened her.

The victim was treated at a local area hospital and released.

Kassie Hogeveen lives in the area where the assault happened.

She tells KRON4 that just the other day, several men came to her door selling magazines and one got agitated.

She says she later say police down the street taking Ivy into custody.

Ivy was transported to Napa County Department of Corrections and booked on charges of burglary, sexual battery for the purpose of sexual arousal and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.