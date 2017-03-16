LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state’s extremely wet winter.

The action Thursday makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups.

The assistance covers emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23 in 16 counties, and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Counties named in the declaration include El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yolo.

The White House says other declarations may be made later depending on damage assessments.

January saw California come under siege by storms fed by a series of so-called atmospheric rivers.

