President Trump approves California storms disaster declaration

By Published:
FILE--In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 are damaged due to storms near Pollock Pines, Calif. The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter is already at least $550 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file)

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state’s extremely wet winter.

The action Thursday makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups.

The assistance covers emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23 in 16 counties, and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Counties named in the declaration include El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yolo.

The White House says other declarations may be made later depending on damage assessments.

January saw California come under siege by storms fed by a series of so-called atmospheric rivers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s