ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Carpooling is up and congestion is down along the I-580 corridor in the Tri-Valley area, according to a new report card for the I-580 express toll lanes that opened up last February.

The new tolling system is also causing a drop in the number of carpool lane cheaters.

The new I-580 express lanes run between the foot of the Altamont pass in Livermore to the I-680 interchange. The project added lanes in both directions and established the tolling system which charges money to those people who aren’t carpooling but use the diamond lanes.

From 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the work week, money is charged at several different locations on the stretch, so solo drivers can use them to get around congestion if they don’t mind paying the fare.

The highest possible toll is $13 westbound, $9 dollars, although the average toll paid was closer to $2.

So far, there have been more than 7.5 million trips logged on these lanes.

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty says they’re helping to lighten the load in the other lanes.

“I can tell you that I’ve driven this for most of my adult life,” Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty said. “This used to be a pretty horrific commute. It used to take a tremendous amount of time. And it’s really got to the point where it’s bearable.”

Since they’ve gone in, there has been a 20 percent drop in carpool lane violations in the average daily commute.

That’s because the new system makes it hard to cheat.

You have a special FasTrack device called a FasTrack Flex.

That has a switch so you can let the system know how many people you have in your car.

Setting it to two or more means you can ride in the express lanes for free.

If you try to use it without FasTrack, the system’s license plate readers will generate a $25 fine to be sent to your home.

If you get caught by the California Highway Patrol driving solo in the express lane with your FasTrack set higher, you can end up being hit with a $500 fine.