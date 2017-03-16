San Francisco man accused of possessing ‘hundreds’ of child porn videos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 71-year-old man was arrested at his San Francisco home on Monday for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police arrested John Morrison after investigators found media devices in his home allegedly containing hundreds of child pornography videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexual acts with adults, according to police.

In November 2016, the San Francisco Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) began an investigation into an individual who was uploading and trading graphic child pornography through a chat messenger application.

The ICAC unit was able to identify the source of the child pornography being uploaded as a residence on the unit block of Newton Street in San Francisco.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found the media devices.

Morrison was arrested when he returned to his residence.

Police say Morrison has taught film production and screening classes to young children in Marin County. He is also the Education Director at a film institute in Marin County.

He has been booked for possession of child pornography, possession of over 600 files of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography