Senate Intelligence committee say there is no indication of Trump Tower wiretapping before or after election. By CNN Published: March 16, 2017, 11:01 am Updated: March 16, 2017, 11:07 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Leaders of the Senate Intelligence committee say there is no indication of Trump Tower wiretapping before or after election.