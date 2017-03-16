Related Coverage Today marks 5 years since the disappearance of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom for the Sierra LaMar murder trial on the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.

We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

Latest witness, Sheriff fingerprint Supervisor Timothy Fayle explains minutiae surrounding how prints are captured and processed. pic.twitter.com/I7qc3SbMQX — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

On cross exam., CSI expert says tests for DNA can disturb fingerprints & opposite also possible. Def. strategy: evidence cross contaminated pic.twitter.com/mr8EMYg7u7 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

Jury hears about 'friction ridges,' 'maximal tonal values,' & 'tag file formats' as fingerprint expert testifies about evidence protocols pic.twitter.com/q0lRiGCE9i — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

#MorganHill P. D. CSI Bruce Dudley on stand in #SierraLaMar trial. He processed stun gun/knife in 2009 attacks on women before teen vanished pic.twitter.com/vflu0Zpos5 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

#AntolinGarcia Torres active participant in own murder trial. Frequently confers w/attorneys/very attentive. 5 years in county jail. pic.twitter.com/2vjZMr9f89 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

Defense in #SierraLaMar trial continues detailed scrutiny of fingerprints/evidence gathering/handling procedures. pic.twitter.com/dMI6fVt1vf — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

Jury in #SierraLaMar murder trial hearing testimony from investigator about stun gun defendant allegedly used in attacks on other women pic.twitter.com/3j2UYDa3FJ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#AntolinGarciaTorres trial in alleged murder of #SierraLaMar continues on 5th anniversary of her disappearance. pic.twitter.com/4iRh8c0EV0 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017