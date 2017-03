ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — There is a major delay on BART on Thursday afternoon due to sparks and smoke reported above a BART train, according to the transit agency.

A supervisor reported the sparks. Crews are currently inspecting the train.

The train is stopped at Lake Merritt in the Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont directions.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.