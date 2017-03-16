Suspect wanted after Hayward police shooting arrested

HAYWARD (KRON) — A suspect who was wanted in connection with multiple robbery charges has been arrested, Hayward police announced Thursday.

The suspect is also being sought for questions regarding the police shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Here is the statement police sent out:

Last night (March 15th, 2017) at approximately 8:00 pm, the Hayward Police Department, with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, arrested a subject in San Francisco for an outstanding warrant on multiple robbery charges. This subject was being sought for questioning regarding the OIS investigation that occurred in Hayward on March 14th, 2017 involving Fremont Police Department detectives. At this time, the Hayward Police Department is confident we have identified all of the individuals related to the OIS incident and they are either in custody on unrelated charges or have been released to their parents and there are no public safety risks associated to outstanding subjects. As this is an on-going investigation and the case has not yet been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for charging, we will not be identifying any of the subjects who are in custody related to the Hayward Police Department’s investigation.

