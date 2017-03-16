The World According to Gary: Popcorn and a movie?



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about NCAA March Madness predictions, NBA hopeful Lonzo Ball, and the Celtic’s rookie prank.

It’s day three of March Madness and Steph Curry is riding with Duke. Curry predicts the team will take home the NCAA Championship title.

Everyone has their eyes on Lonzo Ball for both his athletic ability and his vocal father, Lavar ball. Gary thinks Lavar’s unlucky basketball career is why he wants the media attention.

Celtics rookie, Jaylen Brown, was in for what might have been the ride of his life. His teammates had a special treat waiting for him. They had his car filled to the brim with popcorn. The rookie later posted on Instagram that he planned to watch a movie that night and didn’t mind sharing his popcorn.

Good one ! I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway .. who need some 🍿 Tonight ? I gotchu A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

