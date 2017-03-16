MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Today marks the five-year anniversary of the disappearance of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

LaMar went missing on March 16, 2012 on her way to school. She disappeared not far from her mother’s home in unincorporated Morgan Hill.

Despite extensive search efforts, her body has never been found. The teenager’s cellphone was found in a field south of San Jose and her purse and clothes were found two days after she went missing.

25-year-old Antolin Garcia-Torres has been charged in the kidnapping and murder of LaMar. He was arrested after LaMar’s DNA was allegedly found in the trunk of his red Volkswagen Jetta. He was formally indicted in February of 2014 in the murder.

He is currently on trial. The defense for Garcia-Torres is arguing that LaMar is a runaway and that this is a missing person’s case.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday morning.

#AntolinGarciaTorres trial in alleged murder of #SierraLaMar continues on 5th anniversary of her disappearance. pic.twitter.com/4iRh8c0EV0 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017

Jury in #SierraLaMar murder trial hearing testimony from investigator about stun gun defendant allegedly used in attacks on other women pic.twitter.com/3j2UYDa3FJ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 16, 2017