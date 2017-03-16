SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — Two carjacking suspects are in custody Thursday night after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was able to detain the two suspects in a neighborhood after they parked a stolen SUV and split up into the residential neighborhood.

It all began at a Target in Elk Grove where police say the two suspects stole an SUV in the parking lot.

The suspects took off, driving through Elk Grove, Galt, and Lodi on Highway 99.

Then, they got off the highway, ditched the car, and the suspects separated from each other but were later caught by sheriff’s deputies.