LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A serial dine and dash dater has struck again.

A Los Angeles woman says she went on a blind date with a man who ditched her and left her with the bill.

Now, she is finding out he has done it several times before.

The dine and dasher’s latest victim wants to hide her identity. But she also wants to spread the word about him.

The man introduced himself as Dave Gonzales.

The two met on an online dating app and scheduled to meet for dinner.

She says after Gonzales scarfed down nearly his whole meal, he got up and never returned.

“Left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said, ‘Oh, I need to take this call. Make sure they don’t take the rest of my meal,'” said the woman, who did not want to identify herself.

After more than 15 minutes, she realized what had happened.

Later, the woman went online and learned her date had been on the news for doing this to two other women in the past.

He even ditched a bill at a hair salon, leaving with the smock still on.

Gonzales’ latest victim says she hopes this doesn’t happen to another unsuspecting date.