OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland police officer is recovering on Thursday after being injured while trying to stop a known felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators say the suspect drove a stolen pickup truck head-on into the officer’s patrol car.

Oakland police eventually arrested the man in the City of Berkeley without any force being used.

Oakland police officials say that is an example of officers’ de-escalation of force training.

“This incident as dangerous as it was, leading from Oakland into the other cities and ending in Berkeley, did not result in a use of force,” Oakland police officer Marco Marquez said. “Here at Oakland Police Department, our officers, whether in patrol or specialize units, they are attending call after call, dozens of calls, vast majority of them–no force is being used. Within an officer’s career, they are getting trained from the beginning of the academy to throughout all their years as an officer, and in these trainings, they’re learning about use of force and…de-escalation.”

Oakland police say typically non-use of force incidents don’t draw the attention of the media, yesterday being the exception.