1 dead, 1 injured after separate San Francisco shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One man is dead and another is injured after two separate shootings Friday morning in San Francisco.

Officers responded to one shooting around 12:50 a.m. at 19th and Capp streets in the city’s Mission District, according to spokesman Officer Robert Rueca.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, spokesman Rueca said.

Police believe there is one suspect in the shooting, but no one is in custody.

Police did not release any information about the suspect.

Around 4:10 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the first block of McAllister St. near Seventh St. in the Civic Center area.

Officers found a man suffering from bullet wounds. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Rueca did not have information on the man’s current condition.

There may be two suspects in the shooting but no one is in custody, Rueca said.

Police received a tip about the location of the suspects and searched around the Civic Center BART station, but did not find anyone.