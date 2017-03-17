2 alleged mail thieves arrested in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON) — On Thursday police arrested two people on suspicion of stealing mail in Martinez, according to police.

Around 12:50 p.m. police received a report that someone was trying to break into a locked mailbox on Tea Tree Ct, authorities said.

Officers were also informed that the alleged mail thief sped off in a black Mercedes C230.

Officers pulled the car over as it was trying to get onto eastbound state Highway 4 from Muir Rd.

This is when police found evidence that mail was stolen from the Muir Creek apartment complex on Morello Ave. They also found a homemade key, allegedly used for unlocking mailboxes, according to police.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Steven Morgan and 27-year-old Natalie McClenahan, both Solano County residents.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors are assisting in the investigation.