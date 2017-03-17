SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Two Bay Area residents were arrested Monday in San Jose on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping a 17-year-old San Diego County girl, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

22-year-old Quanzell Butcher of Santa Clara, and 19-year-old Tyairra Beasley of San Jose, are scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

On Feb 28, deputies conducting a traffic stop at North First and West Santa Clara streets in downtown San Jose suspected that the girl might be a victim of a human trafficking, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

The county’s Law Enforcement to Investigate Human Trafficking task force, which includes sheriff’s investigators, a prosecutor and the District Attorney’s office, took over the investigation. They found that the girl was reported missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department late last year.

The girl told authorities that when she met Butcher and Beasley last month, she was under the impression that they would help her get home to her family in Southern California. However, the suspects used “manipulation and fear” to pimp her, Glennon said.

Butcher is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, where he was also booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a felon and violating his probation. Beasley is out of custody.

The county’s human trafficking task force works with Community Solutions and the YWCA to provide counseling and other resources to victims,

Glennon said.

Anyone with information about human trafficking cases in Santa Clara County has been asked to contact the task force at (408) 918-4960, the

YWCA rape hotline at (408) 287-3000 or Community Solutions at (877) 363-7283.