2 students charged with raping girl in school bathroom

MARYLAND (AP) — Police say two Maryland high school students have been charged with raping a girl in a bathroom during school hours.

Montgomery County Police said Friday that it happened Thursday morning at Rockville High School.

Police say the girl was walking in a hallway when she met the teens.

Police say 17-year-old Jose Montano asked the girl to walk with them and to have sex, but she refused.

Police say he asked her again, then forced her into a boy’s bathroom and into a stall, where he and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez raped her.

Police say they’ve charged Montano and Sanchez with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. Montano is charged as an adult.

Court records do not list attorneys for either. Both are being held without bail.