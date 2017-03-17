CHP: 19 freeway shootings this year, 2 deaths

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California High Patrol addressed the freeway shootings that have plagued Bay Area freeways.

So far in 2017, there have been 19 freeway shootings resulting in three injuries and two deaths.

In 2016, the Bay Area experienced 55 freeway shootings.

The most recent shooting injured a 17-year-old. It happened Thursday night on Highway 101 in San Jose.

CHP says these shootings are not random acts of road rage. The shootings are targeted and gang-related.

The most violent freeway shooting have happened in Contra Costa County. Since 2015, 21 people have been injured and 8 people killed in shootings on Contra Costa County freeways. This year there have been seven shootings resulting in three people being wounded and two deaths.

17 suspects have been arrested in connection to these freeway shooting since September of 2015.

CHP officials are asking the public to be “good witnesses” to help identify suspects.