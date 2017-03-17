Suspicious item closes Civic Center BART station

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco is closed Friday morning as police investigate a suspicious item found at the station, a BART official said.

The first report of the scare was at about 9:30 a.m. at the station at 1150 Market St.

The police activity is also affecting traffic on Market Street. Police advise to avoid the 1100 block of Market.

Trains are not traveling through the station. Trains may either be holding where they are or turning back, according to BART officials.

The station closure is affecting travel in the Daly City, Millbrae, San Francisco International Airport and East Bay directions.

Also affected is San Francisco Municipal Railway service at Civic Center station.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation officials said they are setting up a bus bridge for Muni passengers between the West Portal and Embarcadero stations.

