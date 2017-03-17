Gary’s Mailbag: Why are the Warriors cracking?

By Published: Updated:
Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, bumps into Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala as he drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • I applaud Steve Kerr for worrying about his players more than winning a game. – Maria
  • Steve Kerr thumbs his nose at the NBA. Andre Iguodala spews the “N” word. Why are the Warriors cracking? – Bart
  • The Warriors are going down and the media is too afraid to notice. – Akli
  • You’re a strange dude for supporting the worst dad possible, Lavar Ball. – Bullet
  • If you don’t take time to relax, you’re missing many of life’s blessings. I love you. – George

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s