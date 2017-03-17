Hiker discover skeletal human remains in secluded Moraga area

By Published:

MORAGA (KRON) — Skeletal remains were located by the Moraga and Lafayette police departments in a secluded hillside area near the border between Moraga and Lafayette, Friday morning.

The remains were located between Rheem Boulevard and South Lucille Lane near a seasonal creek by a hiker who had been hiking in the area, according to police. The remains have been there for some time and foul play does not appear to be the cause.

Crime scene technicians, search and rescue personnel with dogs and metal detectors were responsible in locating the remains. Police said the area can be accessed on foot or by a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

Investigators said the remains will be transferred to the Contra Costa County Coroners Bureau for further investigation and determination of the cause of death.

The identity of the remains are unknown at this time.

