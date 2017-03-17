JC Penney at Richmond’s Hilltop mall to close

Related Coverage Kentucky mall to ban woman for racist, vulgar rant at JC Penney

RICHMOND (KRON) — The J.C. Penney at Richmond’s Hilltop mall is among the 138 stores that will close this year, the company announced Friday morning.

Earlier this month, J.C. Penney announced that they will close about 130 to 140 stores.

The closures show the struggles plaguing brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy’s and Sears as they try to compete with the era of online shopping.

The company says most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

CEO Marvin Ellison acknowledged that Penney wasn’t strategic with promotions, which hurt profit margins, and said that its level of couponing was “unhealthy.” It plans to use a more data-driven approach to pricing this year after testing the strategy in some categories last year.

