Lysteria concerns prompt frozen pizza recall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A California manufacturer is recalling over 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas due to the possibility of listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The product in question is RBR Meat Company Inc.’s Marketside supreme frozen pizza, which may have been “adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to FSIS.

The pizzas were sold at select Walmart stores in California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.

The pizzas come packaged in a 50.6-oz. boxes containing single shrink-wrapped 16-inch pizzas labeled as “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” with lot code 20547.

The Vernon, Ca establishment says “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

However, this recall is a Class I recall. This means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

CNN contributed to this article.