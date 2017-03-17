Major police activity on Stevens Creek Blvd. in San Jose; road closed at Lawrence

Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Major police activity is happening Friday afternoon on Stevens Creek Boulevard and Lawrence Expressway in San Jose.

It is happening near a Safeway and Panda Express.

The road is completely shut down.

Foothill-De Anza police say the police action is over, and there is no threat to safety. The department did not clarify if the threat was over to students at De Anza College or in the area of the shooting.

No other information has been made available by police.

KRON4 has a reporter rushing to the scene and will have a live report tonight on KRON4 News at 5, 6, 8, and 10.

