SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after being shot near a San Francisco nightclub early Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Just after 12:50 a.m., police responded to a report that a man was shot on the 19th Ave. sidewalk between Mission and Capp streets.

This location is near a nightclub called Bissap Baobab.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital.

It is unknown if he survived his injuries at this time.

No further details were made available.