MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 53-year-old man who confessed to killing a 13-year-old girl more than three decades after it happened has been sentenced to seven years in prison — the maximum possible.

Jose E. Ferreira’s sentence came almost 35 years to the day after he shoved Carrie Ann Jopek down a flight of stairs at a Milwaukee home on March 16, 1982. Not until 2015 did Ferreira tell his wife, police, and a television station he was responsible for Jopek’s death at a neighborhood house party.

Ferreira buried Jopek under the porch of the house, where her body was discovered the following year.

Ferreira plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in a deal with prosecutors.

Jopek’s mother said she wished the sentence was longer but was grateful for closure.