Mountain View burglary suspect crashes into police car

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — A burglary suspect crashed into a Mountain View police car while trying to escape arrest on Thursday night.

Officers with the Mountain View Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit were parked in the In-N-Out Burger parking lot on Rengstorff Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to follow-up on reports of burglaries in the area.

Detectives spotted two men pull into the parking lot in a white Mercedes Benz with paper license plates.

One of the men then got out of the vehicle and began looking into adjoining vehicles with a flashlight, police said.

The detectives tried to contact the men, but the driver of the Mercedes quickly tried to leave the parking lot and drove into the driver’s side door of one of the detective’s vehicles, police said.

One of the detectives suffered minor injuries in the incident and was transported to the hospital.

The two suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Police said stolen items including laptops and cellphones were located in the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigators identified the suspects only as men in their 30s.