VALLEJO (KRON) — Dejuan Hall is the man at the center of a viral video that shows Vallejo police beating him during his arrest.

Hall, who is being held at the Solano County Jail, exclusively spoke to KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun in an effort to shed light on what happened.

The arrest happened on Friday. Hall has been charged with four counts of resisting an officer and one count of battery on an officer.

Hall pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains in jail with bail set at $25,000.

Vallejo police are now investigating whether the officer seen beating a suspect with a flashlight used excessive force.

Hall says he had just bought water from a market when the police pulled up.

“They were like ‘Get over here! Get over here! Then they started reaching for their gun,” Hall told Madyun. “I knew they were either trying to kill me or shoot me.”

That’s when Hall started to run.

