PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are searching for hit-and-run suspects who fled a major injury crash, according to a tweet from police.

The suspect car hit a bicyclist in the 200 block of Homer Street.

The cyclist is in the hospital with major injuries, police said.

Officers are searching for the suspects with K-9 dogs, as well as a helicopter.

Two of four suspects have been arrested.

Officers are searching neighborhoods south of downtown for the remaining suspect.

No other information has been made available by police.

