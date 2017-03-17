People Behaving Badly: Stop for pedestrians leaving Muni

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Often we report stories of people getting hit in San Francisco while getting off a light rail vehicle or a cable car.

The Muni is always looking for ways to prevent such crashes but much of the fault lies in the drivers.

Now, Muni has added something new to the light rail vehicles in hopes of getting the attention of drivers.

But is it working?

Stanley Roberts finds out.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

