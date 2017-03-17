Pittsburg police identify man wanted in connection with deadly drive-by shooting

By Published:

PITTSBURG (BCN) — Police have identified a man suspected of being involved in a homicide in Pittsburg earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Giovante Boyd is being sought by police in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on March 5, outside a home in the 600 block of Carpino Avenue, police said.

After responding to the shooting, officers found a 47-year-old man dead in the home’s driveway. He was later identified as Robert Andre Moffett of Pittsburg.

The shooting also injured a 43-year-old Pittsburg man. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Boyd has a warrant for his arrest and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case of about Boyd’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Pittsburg police Detective Jacob Stage at (925) 252-6972.

