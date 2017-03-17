(KRON) — Lots of young kids are getting hurt because of items that parents have purchased specifically for their babies, according to a study.

The study published in the Journal Pediatrics estimates that more than 66,000 children under the age of 3 are treated yearly for injuries related to nursery products.

The study found that most injuries happened in the home and occurred in the first year of life.

Boys were more likely to get hurt than girls.

Nearly half of all reported injuries were to the head or neck.

According to the study, the products most commonly associated with injuries are strollers, cribs, and baby carriers.

CNN contributed to this report.