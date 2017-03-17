The World According to Gary: March Madness mishap, Marshawn Lynch to the Raiders?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about March Madness, Marshawn Lynch’s possible return to the NFL, and Derek Carr’s good deed.

See why one college basketball player went from hero to zero in the final seconds of a March Madness match-up.

Warrior’s head coach Steve Kerr speaks out about the father who claims his son is better than Steph Curry.

Could Marshawn Lynch come out of retirement to play a season with the Raiders? Although he’s retired, he is still technically under contract with the Seahawks, which means Oakland would have to trade for him.

Raider’s quarterback Derek Carr helps a stranded stranger. A driver who ran out gas, ran into Carr. The man didn’t just get a ride from the star QB, he also got a new friend. He says he plans on paying the kindness forward.