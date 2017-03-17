Two women suffer major injuries after crashing into traffic signal pole in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Two women suffered major injuries after a collision involving a catering truck which crashed into a traffic signal pole, Friday morning.

According to Sunnyvale police, officers and fire personnel discovered the truck crashed head on into a traffic signal pole approximately at 9:32 a.m. northbound on Caribbean Drive and Twin Creeks.

Police and fire crews said both women had to be extricated from the vehicle; both were transported to nearby trauma centers.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time, and officers are not sure whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the Sunnyvale Police Major Accident Investigation Team.