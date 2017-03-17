VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Antioch

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — One person is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday night in Antioch.

Around 10:15 p.m. Antioch police responded to a call. Police did not disclose the exact location.

When officers arrived, shots were fired.

The suspect car fled the scene, leading police on a long chase.

The pursuit eventually ended at Mammoth Way and Wawona Ct.

One person was taken to a hospital. However, it remains unclear if the injured person is a suspect or an officer.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

