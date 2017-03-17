SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of pets will go to a place that they can call home on Saturday as part of an event called “Empty the Shelters.”

The event will offer pet adoption without some of the fees.

Twenty-three Bay Area shelters are participating in this event. Organizers hope to find a home for 1,000 pets.

The day is funded by a non-profit Bissell pet foundation.

That is who will be paying the adoption fee for you if you decide to take home a cute little dog or cat.

The fee is around $100 and it won’t be coming out of your pocket.

All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, And have updated vaccinations.

Participating shelters include the Berkeley Humane Society and Contra Costa Humane Society among more than 20 others.

The foundation putting this together is based in Michigan.

They’ve done similar events in several other cities across the country.

And they say it just made sense to bring the empty the shelters event to the Bay Area.

“We partner with 3,000 shelters across the United States,” foundation spokeswoman Holly Kroeze. “So, coming to the Bay Area was an easy choice for us. We felt like there was a need here. And we’re excited with the response that we’ve gotten so far. We hope we’re able to come back and do it again. If we can adopt out 1,000 pets tomorrow, it’s completely money well spent. I’m so excited to know that so many pets are going to have an awesome night’s sleep in a warm bed for the first time. Some of them in months or a year.”

For a complete list of participating shelters in Saturday’s event, you can go to bissellpetfoundation.org.