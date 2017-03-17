White House jumper on grounds 15 minutes before capture

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The Milpitas man who jumped the White House fence last week was on the grounds 15 minutes before he was captured, according to a Secret Service source.

President Donald Trump says that 26-year-old Jonathan Tran was disturbed and unstable.

The Secret Service says Tran set off several alarms when he trespassed onto White House grounds. Security failures allowed him to bypass other sensors.

It is believed he might have sneaked past an East Wing guard post that is not routinely staffed.

Tran was found lurking around the area as early as 6 p.m. Friday, nearly 6 hours before he was arrested just steps from a main door to the mansion.

Secret Service officials are conducting a formal mission assurance review of the incident.

In other words, they are taking great pains to figure out why things went so wrong.