SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, KRON 4’s Darya Folsom and JV talk about two unusual animal friends, a horse fly and March Madness.

A lion and a dog are becoming best friends and it’s one of the cutest videos we’ve ever seen.

JV says they caught a wild animal in their studio the other day…a horse fly.

March Madness, it’s a big deal. Such a big deal that a woman couldn’t be bothered to put her baby down to clap with two hands. So she used the baby’s head instead.