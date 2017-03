2-alarm fire in San Jose extinguished

San Jose (KRON)– A 2-alarm fire broke out a care facility in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. and shortly after crews were able to contain it.

The fire was located at Canyon Springs Post-Acute Care Facility near 180 North Jackson Avenue.

Some San José FD resources being released from Canyon Springs Post-Acute Care facility incident, 180 N. Jackson Av. pic.twitter.com/hEhR3nvY5q — C-A-R-ose (@fullfirstalarm) March 18, 2017

San José Fire Dept on scene 180 N. Jackson Av., precautionary 2nd alarm, acute care facility, evacuations underway. Fire EXTINGUISHED. pic.twitter.com/KdoHd3oQQ2 — C-A-R-ose (@fullfirstalarm) March 18, 2017

Fire officials are working to determine the cause.