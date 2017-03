CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Contra Costa County Fire officials are reporting a 2-alarm fire in Bay Point.

Officials reported the fire on Loftus Rd. around 11:00 a.m. on Twitter.

It is a vegetation fire with multiple buildings involved, according to Contra Costa County Fire.

No further details are available at this time.

2 alarm fire in Baypoint on Loftus rd. Vegetation with several buildings involved #WillowpassIC — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 18, 2017

