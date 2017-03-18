SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews knocked down a fire at an apartment building in San Francisco’s Chinatown Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Around 3:37 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 39 Waverly Place, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm blaze came from the third floor of the building and caused moderate to extensive damage to some, but not all of the apartment complex.

By about 4:04 a.m., crews had the fire under control.

Firefighters rescued one elderly person who suffered smoke injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Officials do not know yet how many residents are displaced, but said that The Red Cross and city services are on the scene to assist.

Firefighters are currently on the scene cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.

As of 5:00 a.m., the 100 block of Waverly Place was shut down, fire officials said.

