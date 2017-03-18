Dog dies in Alameda boat fire

By Published:

ALAMEDA (KRON)– Fire crews responded to a boat fire in Alameda on Saturday and discovered a dog was killed in the fire.

The fire broke out around 11:29 a.m at the Grand Marina near the 200 block of Grand Street.

Responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from a docked boat connected to two other vessels.

The crews quickly contained the fire.

Firefighters searched for occupants on all three boats and only came upon a dead dog.

There were no reported injuries.

Twenty-two firefighters were dispatched to the area.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s