Dog dies in Alameda boat fire

ALAMEDA (KRON)– Fire crews responded to a boat fire in Alameda on Saturday and discovered a dog was killed in the fire.
The fire broke out around 11:29 a.m at the Grand Marina near the 200 block of Grand Street.
Responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from a docked boat connected to two other vessels.
The crews quickly contained the fire.
Firefighters searched for occupants on all three boats and only came upon a dead dog.
There were no reported injuries.
Twenty-two firefighters were dispatched to the area.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.