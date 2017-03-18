Family honors late son with golf tournament

CONCORD (KRON)– The family of Chad Parscal gathered together on Saturday afternoon for the third annual golf tournament held in his honor.

Parscal,35, died in 2014 of a rare blood disorder called Pyruvate Kinase.

Before his death, he spent countless hours on the Diablo Creek golf course in Concord.

“I remember sitting right on this first tee. Winning his first golf match, when he was a freshman in high school,” said his father David Parscal.

The family launched the Chad Parscal Annual Golf Tournament to keep his spirit alive.

Over 50 family members and close friends showed their support and paid a $100 entry fee.

The family donated the proceeds to the American Society of Hematology to hopefully find cures or answers to various blood disorders.