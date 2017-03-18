Family of I-80 shooting victim raise funds for funeral with basketball tournament

SAN PABLO (KRON)– A special basketball tournament was held on Saturday in honor of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead on Interstate-80 in Richmond.

The basketball tournament was a fundraiser hosted by family at Contra Costa College in San Pablo to raise funds for Demarcus Doss’ funeral expenses.

Doss, an aspiring law enforcement officer, was killed while shielding his female passenger from a hail of bullets on Interstate 80 in Richmond last Thursday.

“It was down in him to protect a woman or protect somebody else, he didn’t think about his own life, that says a whole lot about him,” said one attendee.

The central message shared amongst family and friends was to keep Doss’ name alive and that was with the sport of basketball.