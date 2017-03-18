Man arrested, pit bull dead following Fairfield police pursuit

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A man was arrested and a pit bull was shot and killed following an attempted traffic stop Friday in Fairfield.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a car near Olive Rd. and East Tabor Ave., according to police.

The suspect car did not stop and drove south into a dead end on Olive Rd.

The driver got our of the car, and took off running. He allegedly started jumping fences into neighboring Suisun City.

At one point, the suspect forced his way into a home’s garage, but then fled and continued jumping fences, police said.

During the chase, officers recognized the suspect as someone who had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Fairfield officers, along with Suisun City police and Solano County sheriff’s deputies all joined forces in the area.

Eventually, authorities found the suspect hiding on the roof of a home in the 600 block of Canvasback Dr., according to police.

Officers tried to go into the backyard of the home, accompanied by a police K-9.

This is when police say a pit bull emerged from the yard and attacked the K-9, police said.

Officers say they tried to stop the pit bull but were unsuccessful, and officer was forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was on the home’s roof, began shouting at officers, saying that he wanted them to kill him.

Officers began talking with him for several minutes and eventually convinced him to surrender, according to police.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Antoine Gordon of Solano County. Gordon was arrested on suspicion of engaging in a reckless pursuit,

resisting arrest, obstructing and delaying a police officer, as well as for the felony warrant.

The pit bull who was shot by police succumbed to its injuries, police said.

Officers learned the animal was stray dog that roamed the neighborhood and the home’s resident occasionally let it stay in her backyard.

Aside from the pit bull, no other injuries were reported, according to police.