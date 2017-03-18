Mugshots released of 5 arrested in Palo Alto hit-and-run

PALO ALTO (KRON)– Police identified the five people who allegedly evaded police and seriously injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash Friday in Palo Alto.

Around 3:28 p.m. a patrol officer tried to stop a black 2008 Volkswagon Touareg in the 700 block of Emerson St.

When the patrol car’s emergency lights lit up, the suspect car immediately sped off.

The car turned left on the next street, heading east in the 200 block of Homer Ave., which is a one-way, westbound roadway.

When the officers turned the corner, the car was out of sight.

However, they did find a bicyclist down in the roadway, suffering major injuries.

The cyclist is woman in her 40s. She received first aid on the scene.

She was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say she will survive her injuries.

Moments later, officers found the suspect car abandoned in the 700 block of Ramona St.

Witnesses said they saw several people flee the vehicle on foot.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers detained 18-year-old D’Marco Aaron Hal of Oakland, and 18-year-old Daniel Lamar Lesley of Lathrop, in the 300 block of Forest Ave.

Detectives recognized Hal as one of the outstanding suspects from the December burglary of the Apple store in downtown Palo Alto.

With the help of other local law enforcement agencies, officers searched the area for the other suspects.

At 6:05 p.m., a canine team led officers to a shed in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Waverley St.

There, officers found one man and two women who refused commands to surrender, and were taken into custody.

Police arrested two Stockton 18-year-olds, Johnquaeja Dupreshamichelle Carpenter and Johntaeja Carpenter, as well as 20-year-old Jonah Theallo Johnson of Oakland.

Johnson was on active parole for robbery and had a no-bail felony warrant for a parole violation out for his arrest, police said.

Police learned that Johntaeja Carpenter was driving the vehicle when it fled the officer and struck the bicyclist.

All five suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The suspects were booked on suspicion of numerous offenses including evading arrest, prowling, burglary, vandalism and hit and run.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413, or email anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org.

BCN contributed to this article.