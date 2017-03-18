Nutiva voluntarily recalls protein shake for containing peanuts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– An organic superfoods company, Nutiva, voluntarily recalled its Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shake in the vanilla flavor on Saturday after identifying it may contain peanuts.

Shoppers who are sensitive or allergic to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

“We are choosing to voluntarily recall two of our Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shakes – Vanilla Flavor items, with three expiration dates as a precautionary measure to provide the safest products for our customers,” states John W. Roulac, Nutiva’s CEO.

Those who purchased the protein shake and are allergic or sensitive to peanuts are urged to dispose of the product or return it.

The item was originally sold over the internet and by distributors in California, Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire, Oregon and Texas.