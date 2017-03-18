Only on 4: Father celebrating with son shot dead outside bar in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A late birthday celebration left a father dead early Friday morning in San Francisco.

Jorge Martinez was celebrating his 44th birthday with his son, Jesse Martinez, and his son’s girlfriend, Jazmyn Solares, at Beauty Bar, which is located in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Jesse frequented Beauty Bar and never had any problems in the area, so he wanted to finish his father’s belated birthday celebration with one last hurrah.

At one point Martinez stepped outside to get some fresh air, and that was the last time family saw him alive, according to Jesse.

Martinez was shot serval times in his back.

Jesse and Solares paid little attention to the ambulance truck that passed by until they couldn’t find his father.

They headed to San Francisco General Hospital and learned that Martinez was the person carried away in the ambulance they spotted before.

The family described Martinez as an outgoing person who could brighten up any room.

Martinez didn’t have issues with anyone, according to Jesse.

He believes his father’s death was a random act.

San Francisco police are investigating into what led up to the shooting and are reviewing surveillance footage to see if anyone fled the scene or witnessed the incident.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Martinez’s funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/sjmbz-funeral-expenses