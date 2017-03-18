Person arrested outside White House after jumping bike rack

WASHINGTON (WTEN/KRON) — A person was arrested Saturday morning after jumping over a bike rack in front of the White House, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

The person never made it to the White House fence, and was taken into custody for questioning.

The intrusion briefly put the White House complex into a escalated security posture, but the situation has since returned to normal, sources said.

This comes about a week after a Bay Area native was arrested for allegedly intruding on White House grounds.

On March 10, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran of Milpitas was arrested after he reportedly illegally jumped a fence to get onto the property.